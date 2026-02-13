Saraswati Commercial (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 24.75 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 32.69 crore

Net profit of Saraswati Commercial (India) reported to Rs 24.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 39.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales reported to Rs 32.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs -44.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

