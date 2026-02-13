Associate Sponsors

Saraswati Commercial (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 24.75 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 9:35 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 32.69 crore

Net profit of Saraswati Commercial (India) reported to Rs 24.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 39.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales reported to Rs 32.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs -44.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales32.69-44.84 LP OPM %95.75101.74 -PBDT30.05-46.26 LP PBT30.04-46.27 LP NP24.75-39.40 LP

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:35 AM IST

