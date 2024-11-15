Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Sarda Energy & Minerals consolidated net profit rises 38.93% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:14 AM IST
Sales rise 16.10% to Rs 1151.34 crore

Net profit of Sarda Energy & Minerals rose 38.93% to Rs 195.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 140.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 16.10% to Rs 1151.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 991.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1151.34991.68 16 OPM %29.3024.44 -PBDT338.07231.28 46 PBT276.48185.56 49 NP195.40140.65 39

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

