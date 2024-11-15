Sarda Energy & Minerals consolidated net profit rises 38.93% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.10% to Rs 1151.34 crore

Net profit of Sarda Energy & Minerals rose 38.93% to Rs 195.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 140.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 16.10% to Rs 1151.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 991.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1151.34991.6829.3024.44338.07231.28276.48185.56195.40140.65

