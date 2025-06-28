Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JM Financial to acquire balance 2.98% stake in JM Financial Credit Solutions

JM Financial to acquire balance 2.98% stake in JM Financial Credit Solutions

Image
Last Updated : Jun 28 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
JM Financial on 27 June 2025 has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Moraine Master Fund LP (the MMF) for acquiring from them, 84,343 equity shares, representing 2.98% of the equity share capital of JM Financial Credit Solutions (JMFCSL), held by MMF. Upon completion of the above acquisition, JMFCSL would become the company's wholly owned subsidiary with 100% shareholding in it.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BHEL bags LoA for Rs 6,500 crore thermal project from Adani Power

Rattanindia Ent board to mull fund raising plan on 2 July

Asian Paints acquires 40% stake in White Teak

Waaree Energies arm bags order from American entity

Rose Merc. reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.69 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: Jun 28 2025 | 11:49 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story