JM Financial to acquire balance 2.98% stake in JM Financial Credit Solutions

JM Financial on 27 June 2025 has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Moraine Master Fund LP (the MMF) for acquiring from them, 84,343 equity shares, representing 2.98% of the equity share capital of JM Financial Credit Solutions (JMFCSL), held by MMF. Upon completion of the above acquisition, JMFCSL would become the company's wholly owned subsidiary with 100% shareholding in it.

