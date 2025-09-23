Saregama India Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Saregama India Ltd is quoting at Rs 477.75, down 1.38% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 1.71% in last one year as compared to a 2.86% slide in NIFTY and a 22.16% fall in the Nifty Media index.

Saregama India Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 477.75, down 1.38% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.01% on the day, quoting at 25199.35. The Sensex is at 82176.04, up 0.02%.Saregama India Ltd has lost around 1.97% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Saregama India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1627.3, down 0.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.14 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.51 lakh shares in last one month.