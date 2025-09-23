Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is quoting at Rs 18.4, down 0.65% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 1.71% in last one year as compared to a 2.86% slide in NIFTY and a 17.94% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 18.4, down 0.65% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.01% on the day, quoting at 25199.35. The Sensex is at 82176.04, up 0.02%.Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd has eased around 1.6% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.98% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35992.65, down 0.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 111.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 322.83 lakh shares in last one month.