Saregama strikes a high note with Haryanvi catalogue takeover

Saregama India surged 5.96% to Rs 516.35 after the company struck a major deal to acquire NAV Records' Haryanvi music catalogue.

The acquisition includes over 6,500 tracks spanning Haryanvi, Punjabi, Ghazals, Devotional, and Indie Pop, giving Saregama a powerful entry into a regional music segment where it previously lacked dominance.

The deal also includes high-traffic YouTube channels like NAV Haryanvi and Nupur Audio, which together command a 24 million subscriber base. These channels host several viral tracks, including Coco Cola with more than 900+ million views, Parvati Boli Shakar Se with 500+ million, and Loot Liya with over 400+ million.

As part of the agreement, Saregama and NAV will collaborate on creating fresh Haryanvi and Punjabi content going forward.