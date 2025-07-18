Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Veranda Learning Solutions launches QIP with floor price of Rs 236.92/share

Veranda Learning Solutions launches QIP with floor price of Rs 236.92/share

Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 10:18 AM IST
Veranda Learning Solutions informed that its board has approved the opening of the issue of qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares with the floor price of Rs 236.92 per equity share.

The company's board authorized and declared the opening of the issue on Thursday, 17 July 2025.

The floor price of Rs 236.92 is at a discount of 11.15% to the scrips previous closing price of Rs 266.65 on the BSE.

The company may offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price so calculated for the issue. The issue price will be determined in consultation with the book running lead managers appointed for the issue.

Veranda Learning Solutions is developing & managing an integrated online-to-offline (O2O) EdTech platform which offers a wide range of learning programs for learners preparing for competitive and professional exams

The company reported a 121.7% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 8.36 crore on an 11.2% increase in net sales to Rs 114.11 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.81% to currently trade at Rs 268.80 on the BSE.

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

