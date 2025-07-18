Veranda Learning Solutions launches QIP with floor price of Rs 236.92/share

Veranda Learning Solutions informed that its board has approved the opening of the issue of qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares with the floor price of Rs 236.92 per equity share.

The company's board authorized and declared the opening of the issue on Thursday, 17 July 2025.

The floor price of Rs 236.92 is at a discount of 11.15% to the scrips previous closing price of Rs 266.65 on the BSE.

The company may offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price so calculated for the issue. The issue price will be determined in consultation with the book running lead managers appointed for the issue.