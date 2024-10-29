Jindal Drilling & Industries consolidated net profit rises 55.83% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 21.41% to Rs 172.50 crore

Net profit of Jindal Drilling & Industries rose 55.83% to Rs 34.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 21.41% to Rs 172.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 142.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales172.50142.08 21 OPM %18.1131.26 -PBDT55.8548.26 16 PBT39.8332.36 23 NP34.4722.12 56

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

