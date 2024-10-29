Jindal Drilling & Industries consolidated net profit rises 55.83% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.41% to Rs 172.50 crore

Net profit of Jindal Drilling & Industries rose 55.83% to Rs 34.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 21.41% to Rs 172.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 142.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.172.50142.0818.1131.2655.8548.2639.8332.3634.4722.12

