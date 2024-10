LMW consolidated net profit declines 78.75% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 41.76% to Rs 768.99 crore

Net profit of LMW declined 78.75% to Rs 24.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 115.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 41.76% to Rs 768.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1320.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

