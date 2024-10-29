Genesys International Corporation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 11.23 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 116.99% to Rs 72.02 crore

Net profit of Genesys International Corporation reported to Rs 11.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 116.99% to Rs 72.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 33.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.72.0233.1940.7923.2328.508.0916.25-2.8511.23-3.30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News