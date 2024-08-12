Sarthak Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 714.29% to Rs 0.57 croreNet Loss of Sarthak Global reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 714.29% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.570.07 714 OPM %-19.30-214.29 -PBDT-0.10-0.13 23 PBT-0.10-0.13 23 NP-0.12-0.21 43
