Riba Textiles standalone net profit rises 10.11% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.59% to Rs 77.14 crore

Net profit of Riba Textiles rose 10.11% to Rs 2.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 18.59% to Rs 77.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 65.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.77.1465.058.618.735.454.554.053.412.942.67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News