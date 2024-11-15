Riba Textiles standalone net profit rises 10.11% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.59% to Rs 77.14 croreNet profit of Riba Textiles rose 10.11% to Rs 2.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 18.59% to Rs 77.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 65.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales77.1465.05 19 OPM %8.618.73 -PBDT5.454.55 20 PBT4.053.41 19 NP2.942.67 10
