Riba Textiles standalone net profit rises 10.11% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:19 AM IST
Sales rise 18.59% to Rs 77.14 crore

Net profit of Riba Textiles rose 10.11% to Rs 2.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 18.59% to Rs 77.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 65.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales77.1465.05 19 OPM %8.618.73 -PBDT5.454.55 20 PBT4.053.41 19 NP2.942.67 10

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

