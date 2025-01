Sarthak Industries standalone net profit rises 246.67% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 706.96% to Rs 61.49 crore

Net profit of Sarthak Industries rose 246.67% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 706.96% to Rs 61.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.61.497.622.20-2.891.370.521.280.401.040.30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News