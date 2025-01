HCL Technologies consolidated net profit rises 5.54% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.08% to Rs 29890.00 crore

Net profit of HCL Technologies rose 5.54% to Rs 4591.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4350.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 5.08% to Rs 29890.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 28446.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.29890.0028446.0022.9523.867171.007017.006132.005874.004591.004350.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News