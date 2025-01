Urja Global consolidated net profit declines 45.56% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 84.31% to Rs 20.20 crore

Net profit of Urja Global declined 45.56% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 84.31% to Rs 20.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 10.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.20.2010.961.637.210.630.980.530.900.490.90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News