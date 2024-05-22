Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NIIT Learning Systems consolidated net profit rises 0.93% in the March 2024 quarter

NIIT Learning Systems consolidated net profit rises 0.93% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Sales rise 3.17% to Rs 397.91 crore

Net profit of NIIT Learning Systems rose 0.93% to Rs 54.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 53.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.17% to Rs 397.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 385.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.94% to Rs 213.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 192.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.08% to Rs 1553.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1361.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales397.91385.68 3 1553.511361.79 14 OPM %24.3422.55 -23.3221.55 - PBDT96.5682.48 17 361.47294.21 23 PBT83.8867.89 24 302.29247.08 22 NP54.4453.94 1 213.24192.22 11

First Published: May 22 2024 | 2:07 PM IST

