Sasken Tech gains after joining hands with VicOne to fortify in-vehicle protection

Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Sasken Technologies rose 1.10% to Rs 1,509.45 after the company announced its strategic partnership with VicOne to strengthen in-vehicle and fleet-wide cybersecurity for global OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers.

VicOne brings its end-to-end automotive cybersecurity solution, including xCarbon (in-vehicle intrusion detection and prevention system), vSOC (fleet monitoring and response), and EVSE Security (electric vehicle charging infrastructure protection) to the partnership.

As part of the collaboration, Sasken will leverage its over three decades of engineering, validation, and system integration expertise to co-sell, integrate, and operationalize VicOnes cybersecurity solutions. This partnership will enable OEMs and Tier-1s to deploy cybersecurity at scale across ECUs, operating systems, and cloud systems, with audit-ready evidence, reduced investigation time, and hardened charging infrastructure.

Rahul Bagchi, AVP, Cybersecurity Practice, Sasken Technologies, said: At Sasken, we are excited to partner with VicOne to address one of the most pressing challenges in the automotive industry -cybersecurity. Combining VicOnes proven platforms with Saskens engineering and integration expertise, we will help OEMs and Tier-1s deploy secure, scalable, and audit-ready solutions across vehicles and fleets. Together, we are enabling faster launches, stronger protection, and end-toend confidence for the connected and electric mobility ecosystem.

Baker Lu, senior sales director, VicOne, added: VicOnes mission is to safeguard vehicles and connected mobility. Partnering with Sasken marks a significant step forward, uniting their engineering and integration expertise with our cybersecurity solutionsxCarbon, xNexus, and EV charging protection for seamless deployment across vehicle platforms and charging infrastructure. Together, we look forward to supporting OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers in meeting regulatory requirements, addressing evolving threats, and reinforcing user trust in the global connected mobility ecosystem.

Sasken Technologies is a specialist in product engineering and digital transformation providing concept-to-market, chip-to-cognition R&D services to global leaders in semiconductor, automotive, industrials, consumer electronics, enterprise devices, SatCom, telecom, and transportation industries.

On a consolidated basis, the companys net profit declined 48% to Rs 9.44 crore despite a 121.7% surge in net sales to Rs 273.53 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 10:55 AM IST

