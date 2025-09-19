Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AstraZeneca Pharma slides as Head of Legal Pankaj Jain resigns

Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 10:51 AM IST
AstraZeneca Pharma India slipped 1.14% to Rs 8,969 after the company announced the resignation of Pankaj Jain, who currently serves as Head - Legal.

According to the companys statement, Jain has decided to pursue opportunities outside the organization. He will complete the handover process by the close of business on 31 October 2025.

AstraZeneca Pharma India also informed that it is in the process of identifying a suitable replacement for the position. The company extended its appreciation to Jain and wished him success in his future endeavors.

AstraZeneca Pharma is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in four therapy areas - Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism and Respiratory and Rare Disease.

The companys standalone net profit surged 60.1% to Rs 56.08 crore on 35.8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 526.31 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

