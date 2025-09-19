Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Paisalo Digital corrects on profit selling

Paisalo Digital corrects on profit selling

Image
Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Paisalo Digital dropped 3.11% to Rs 39.84 as traders booked profits after the stock gained 7.48% over the past two sessions.

Despite the pullback, the scrip remains up 33.28% in the last three months, though it is still down 34.58% over the past year.

Paisalo Digital is a non-banking finance company (NBFC) that provides small-ticket income generation loans to financially underserved segments in India.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit rose 13.69% to Rs 47.17 crore on 17.24% increase in total income to Rs 218.71 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBI Governor urges states to focus on improving quality of expenditure

AstraZeneca Pharma slides as Head of Legal Pankaj Jain resigns

BSE SME L. T. Elevator lifts investors sky-high with premium debut

DXY regains footing above 97 mark after US jobless claims data

Yen strengthens as BoJ maintains policy rates steady; JPY/INR futures climb above 60 mark

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story