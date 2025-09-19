Paisalo Digital corrects on profit selling

Paisalo Digital dropped 3.11% to Rs 39.84 as traders booked profits after the stock gained 7.48% over the past two sessions.

Despite the pullback, the scrip remains up 33.28% in the last three months, though it is still down 34.58% over the past year.

Paisalo Digital is a non-banking finance company (NBFC) that provides small-ticket income generation loans to financially underserved segments in India.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit rose 13.69% to Rs 47.17 crore on 17.24% increase in total income to Rs 218.71 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.

