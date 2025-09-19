BSE SME L. T. Elevator lifts investors sky-high with premium debut

Shares of L. T. Elevator was trading at Rs 138.90 on the BSE, a premium of 78.08% compared with the issue price of Rs 78.The scrip was listed at Rs 136.10, a premium of 74.49% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently up 2.06% over its listing price.
The counter hit a high of Rs 142.50 and a low of Rs 131.15. About 26.10 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.
L. T. Elevator's IPO was subscribed 170.21 times. The issue opened for bidding on 12 September 2025 and it closed on 16 September 2025. The price of the IPO was fixed between Rs 76 to Rs 78 per share.
The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 50,48,000 equity shares. Ahead of the IPO, L. T. Elevator on 12 September 2025, raised Rs 11.20 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 14.36 lakh shares at Rs 78 each to 5 anchor investors.
The company intends to utilize the net proceeds from the IPO for funding its working capital requirements, investment in its subsidiary Park Smart Solutions and general corporate purposes.
L. T. Elevator is a full-service elevator solutions provider specializing in manufacturing, installation, commissioning, and servicing through annual maintenance contracts, while also offering EPC and O&M services. With modular designs, advanced engineering, energy-efficient systems, and 24x7 service support, the company emphasizes safety and reliability, backed by a 12-month quality guarantee from commissioning. Its subsidiary, Park Smart Solutions, focuses on turnkey execution of automatic multi-level car parking systems, handling design, engineering, supply, installation, commissioning, and ongoing maintenance. As of 31 March 2025, the company had 319 employees on payroll.
The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 56.52 crore and net profit of Rs 8.94 crore for the year ended 31 March 2025.
