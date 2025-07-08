Indices may open higher on positive Asian cues

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty July 2025 futures were trading 44 points higher in early trade, suggesting a positive opening for the Nifty 50.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 321.16 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,853.39 crore in the Indian equity market on 7 July 2025, provisional data showed.

According to NSDL data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 4270.38 crore in the secondary market during July 2025. This follows their purchase of shares worth Rs 8466.77 crore in June 2024.

Global Markets:

US Dow Jones futures slipped 44 points, pointing to a weaker open for Wall Street, as investors digested a slew of new trade and political headlines.

In contrast, Asian markets saw broad gains, brushing off fresh tariff threats from US President Donald Trump. Trump, in a series of posts on Truth Social, announced steep new duties on goods from 14 countries, including key Asia-Pacific partners. Starting August 1, exports to the US from Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Kazakhstan, and Tunisia will face 25% tariffs. Indonesia is set to be hit with a 32% excise duty, while Bangladesh, Cambodia, and Thailand will see 35% to 36% rates. Imports from Laos and Myanmar will be subject to a 40% duty. Despite the tariff escalation, risk appetite remained firm across Asian bourses, though Wall Street reflected a more cautious tone overnight.

US stocks pulled back from record highs on Monday, weighed by profit-taking and increased risk aversion in the tech sector. The S&P 500 fell 0.8%, the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.9%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average also slid 0.9%. Tesla shares plunged, wiping out $68 billion in market capitalization, after CEO Elon Musk announced plans to launch a new political party. The move sparked concerns over further distractions from his leadership at the EV giant. In positive corporate news, Kalvista Pharmaceuticals rallied after the FDA approved its on-demand oral treatment for hereditary angioedema, marking the first of its kind in the US market.