Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Satin Creditcare Network launches MSME-focused debt fund

Satin Creditcare Network launches MSME-focused debt fund

Image
Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

To be structures as Category II Alternative Investment Fund

Satin Creditcare Network has announced the launch of an MSME-focused debt fund helmed by women. To be structured as a Category II Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) under SEBI regulations, the platform is designed to provide vital debt capital to viable but underfunded micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with a strong focus on those based in rural and semi-urban India.

At a time when access to capital remains a persistent barrier for small enterprises, SCNL's new fund emerges as an essential, debt-driven solution. Championed by women, with an all-women Board of Directors and investment leadership team, this fund places women at the center of financial decision making, capital deployment and economic inclusion.

Leading this initiative, Aditi Singh, Chief Strategy Officer, ESG Head, Satin Creditcare, commented on the vision behind this, This is more than just a fund. It's a platform for systemic change, by placing women at the helm financially, institutionally, and socially - we are not only unlocking small enterprise potential, but reshaping the future of finance itself.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Va Tech Wabag bags 300 MLD desalination project in Yanbu, Saudi Arabia

India's forex reserves of near $700 billion to cover 95% of external debt: RBI bulletin

JSW Energy signs PPA with Bangalore Electricity Supply Company

Indices eye flat opening as FPIs sell, global trade buzz builds

Coforge consolidated net profit rises 138.29% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story