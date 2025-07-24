Satin Creditcare Network launches MSME-focused debt fund

To be structures as Category II Alternative Investment Fund

Satin Creditcare Network has announced the launch of an MSME-focused debt fund helmed by women. To be structured as a Category II Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) under SEBI regulations, the platform is designed to provide vital debt capital to viable but underfunded micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with a strong focus on those based in rural and semi-urban India.

At a time when access to capital remains a persistent barrier for small enterprises, SCNL's new fund emerges as an essential, debt-driven solution. Championed by women, with an all-women Board of Directors and investment leadership team, this fund places women at the center of financial decision making, capital deployment and economic inclusion.