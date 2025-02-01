Satin Housing Finance standalone net profit declines 78.84% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.87% to Rs 27.57 crore

Net profit of Satin Housing Finance declined 78.84% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 16.87% to Rs 27.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 23.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.27.5723.5951.5461.851.133.520.683.230.512.41

