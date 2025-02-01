Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Satin Housing Finance standalone net profit declines 78.84% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales rise 16.87% to Rs 27.57 crore

Net profit of Satin Housing Finance declined 78.84% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 16.87% to Rs 27.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 23.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales27.5723.59 17 OPM %51.5461.85 -PBDT1.133.52 -68 PBT0.683.23 -79 NP0.512.41 -79

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

