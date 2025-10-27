High Energy Batteries (India) standalone net profit rises 11.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.60% to Rs 17.27 crore

Net profit of High Energy Batteries (India) rose 11.67% to Rs 2.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.60% to Rs 17.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.17.2714.94-4.3410.982.962.662.702.452.011.80

