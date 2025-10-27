Bhagyanagar India consolidated net profit rises 202.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 42.24% to Rs 580.37 crore

Net profit of Bhagyanagar India rose 202.14% to Rs 11.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 42.24% to Rs 580.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 408.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.580.37408.024.341.9816.986.5615.154.8711.273.73

