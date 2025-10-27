Vastu Finserve India Pvt standalone net profit rises 81.31% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 35.98% to Rs 112.14 crore

Net profit of Vastu Finserve India Pvt rose 81.31% to Rs 8.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 35.98% to Rs 112.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 82.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.112.1482.4752.4046.2611.385.7310.715.258.054.44

