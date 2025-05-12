Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sattva Sukun Lifecare consolidated net profit rises 1300.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sattva Sukun Lifecare consolidated net profit rises 1300.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Sales rise 32.91% to Rs 1.05 crore

Net profit of Sattva Sukun Lifecare rose 1300.00% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 32.91% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 109.24% to Rs 2.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 48.17% to Rs 5.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1.050.79 33 5.263.55 48 OPM %75.2458.23 -61.9854.37 - PBDT1.030.46 124 3.611.92 88 PBT0.910.27 237 3.191.53 108 NP0.840.06 1300 2.491.19 109

First Published: May 12 2025 | 1:49 PM IST

