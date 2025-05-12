Sattva Sukun Lifecare consolidated net profit rises 1300.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 32.91% to Rs 1.05 crore

Net profit of Sattva Sukun Lifecare rose 1300.00% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 32.91% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 109.24% to Rs 2.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 48.17% to Rs 5.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1.050.795.263.5575.2458.2361.9854.371.030.463.611.920.910.273.191.530.840.062.491.19

