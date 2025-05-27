GACM Technologies consolidated net profit rises 430.30% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 120.00% to Rs 4.84 crore

Net profit of GACM Technologies rose 430.30% to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 120.00% to Rs 4.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 264.60% to Rs 4.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 82.86% to Rs 13.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

