GACM Technologies consolidated net profit rises 430.30% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales rise 120.00% to Rs 4.84 crore

Net profit of GACM Technologies rose 430.30% to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 120.00% to Rs 4.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 264.60% to Rs 4.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 82.86% to Rs 13.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales4.842.20 120 13.667.47 83 OPM %56.6134.55 -43.4833.07 - PBDT3.370.52 548 6.551.88 248 PBT2.640.33 700 5.081.14 346 NP1.750.33 430 4.121.13 265

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

