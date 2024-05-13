Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Savita Oil Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Savita Oil Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Ramky Infrastructure Ltd, Parshva Enterprises Ltd, TruCap Finance Ltd and Birla Cable Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 May 2024.

Ramky Infrastructure Ltd, Parshva Enterprises Ltd, TruCap Finance Ltd and Birla Cable Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 May 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Savita Oil Technologies Ltd crashed 8.16% to Rs 514.35 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57526 shares in the past one month.

Ramky Infrastructure Ltd lost 8.06% to Rs 468. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 38872 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12613 shares in the past one month.

Parshva Enterprises Ltd tumbled 7.17% to Rs 162.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5013 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1160 shares in the past one month.

TruCap Finance Ltd fell 6.83% to Rs 60.88. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.22 lakh shares in the past one month.

Birla Cable Ltd plummeted 5.98% to Rs 239. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 35175 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20231 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Savita Oil Technologies consolidated net profit rises 134.79% in the December 2023 quarter

Energy stocks edge lower

Energy shares rise

Tracxn Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

MTAR Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

C.E. Info Systems consolidated net profit rises 35.40% in the March 2024 quarter

Zomato reports consolidated net profit of Rs 175.00 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Aditya Birla Capital consolidated net profit rises 104.62% in the March 2024 quarter

Ethos consolidated net profit rises 58.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Bright Brothers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 13 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story