Sawaca Enterprises standalone net profit declines 62.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 81.58% to Rs 5.70 crore

Net profit of Sawaca Enterprises declined 62.00% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 81.58% to Rs 5.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 30.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.5.7030.95-13.860.970.420.690.350.680.190.50

