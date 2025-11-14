Khandelwal Extractions standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 31.82% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of Khandelwal Extractions declined 50.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 31.82% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.150.2226.6740.910.090.130.080.120.060.12

