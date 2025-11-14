Anjani Synthetics standalone net profit declines 7.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 40.59% to Rs 74.64 crore

Net profit of Anjani Synthetics declined 7.55% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 40.59% to Rs 74.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 53.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.74.6453.093.324.901.922.001.331.420.981.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News