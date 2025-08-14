Sawaca Enterprises standalone net profit declines 85.19% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 50.32% to Rs 8.47 crore

Net profit of Sawaca Enterprises declined 85.19% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 50.32% to Rs 8.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.8.4717.05-4.25-0.120.090.380.020.370.040.27

