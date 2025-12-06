Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ACS Technologies secures orders worth Rs 6 crore from Indian Navy

ACS Technologies secures orders worth Rs 6 crore from Indian Navy

Last Updated : Dec 06 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
ACS Technologies announced that it has bagged two orders aggregating Rs 6.04 crore from the Indian Navy and the Indian Navy-Naval Dockyard Visakhapatnam.

The company secured a significant order valued at Rs 5.39 crore from the Indian Navy for the supply and installation of an integrated security surveillance system. The service is scheduled to commence on 11 December 2025 and conclude within four months.

Additionally, ACS Technologies received an order worth Rs 64.98 lakh from the Indian NavyNaval Dockyard Visakhapatnam for the procurement, installation, testing, and commissioning of tire killers. Delivery will commence on 4 December 2025, with service completion targeted by 4 March 2026.

ACS Technologies is primarily engaged in the business of system integration, security and surveillance, IOT solutions, and software products and services in the area of information technology.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 46% to Rs 2.19 crore on a 45.5% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 48.25 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Shares of ACS Technologies fell 1.98% to Rs 35.15 on Friday, 5 December 2025.

First Published: Dec 06 2025 | 11:21 AM IST

