MTAR Technologies wins order of Rs 194 cr

Last Updated : Dec 06 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
MTAR Technologies has secured major orders worth Rs. 194 crore in Civil Nuclear Power sector from Megha Engineering & Infrastructures.

The orders received are part of Rs. 504 Crs of confirmed orders from kaiga 5 & 6 reactors. We expect to receive balance orders soon. With a robust order inflow backed by strong industry tailwinds, Civil Nuclear Power sector is set to witness significant growth over the coming years, said Parvat Srinivas Reddy, Managing Director of MTAR.

First Published: Dec 06 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

