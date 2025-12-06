MTAR Technologies wins order of Rs 194 cr

MTAR Technologies has secured major orders worth Rs. 194 crore in Civil Nuclear Power sector from Megha Engineering & Infrastructures.

The orders received are part of Rs. 504 Crs of confirmed orders from kaiga 5 & 6 reactors. We expect to receive balance orders soon. With a robust order inflow backed by strong industry tailwinds, Civil Nuclear Power sector is set to witness significant growth over the coming years, said Parvat Srinivas Reddy, Managing Director of MTAR.

