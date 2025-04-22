Petronet LNG Ltd up for fifth session

Petronet LNG Ltd is quoting at Rs 316.3, up 0.86% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 7.08% in last one year as compared to a 8.14% jump in NIFTY and a 12.22% jump in the Nifty Energy.

Petronet LNG Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 316.3, up 0.86% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.26% on the day, quoting at 24189.3. The Sensex is at 79605.1, up 0.25%. Petronet LNG Ltd has added around 3.98% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Petronet LNG Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34640.75, down 0.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.17 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.77 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 315.4, up 0.64% on the day. Petronet LNG Ltd is up 7.08% in last one year as compared to a 8.14% jump in NIFTY and a 12.22% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 13.08 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

