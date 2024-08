SBI Cards & Payment Services has allotted 95,240 equity shares under ESOP on 23 August 2024. Post allotment, the paid-up capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 9,51,08,10,340/- consisting of 95,10,81,034 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 9,51, 17,62,740/- consisting of 95, 11,76,274 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.

