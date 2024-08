At meeting held on 23 August 2024

The Board of Jindal Saw at its meeting held on 23 August 2024 has approved proposal for alteration in the equity share capital of the Company by sub-division/split of existing equity shares having face value of Rs. 2/- each, fully paid up into face value of Re. 1/-each, fully paid up.

