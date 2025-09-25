Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SBI Cards launches co-branded credit card 'lndiGo SBI Card'

SBI Cards launches co-branded credit card 'lndiGo SBI Card'

Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
SBI Cards & Payment Services launched the 'lndiGo SBI Card', as part of the lndiGo BluChip loyalty program. This premium co-branded credit card has been launched in two variants, lndiGo SBI Card and lndiGo SBI Card ELITE, to offer highly rewarding experience for avid travellers.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

