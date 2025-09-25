Tata Investment Corp corrects on profit booking

Tata Investment Corporation dropped 4.33% to Rs 8458.85 as traders booked profits after a sharp two-day rally.

The stock surged 21.45% in the previous two sessions. Despite the correction, it remains up 24.54% in three months, 32.99% in six months and 21.83% over the past year.

The recent rally was fueled by the companys upcoming first-ever stock split. Tata Investment has set 14 October 2025 as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility for the sub-division of equity shares. Each share with a face value of Rs 10 will be split into ten equity shares of Re 1 each, fully paid up.