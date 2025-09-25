Tata Investment Corp corrects on profit booking

Tata Investment Corporation dropped 4.33% to Rs 8458.85 as traders booked profits after a sharp two-day rally.The stock surged 21.45% in the previous two sessions. The stock had surged 21.45% in the previous two sessions. Despite the correction, it remains up 24.54% in three months, 32.99% in six months and 21.83% over the past year.
The recent rally was fueled by the companys upcoming first-ever stock split. Tata Investment has set 14 October 2025 as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility for the sub-division of equity shares. Each share with a face value of Rs 10 will be split into ten equity shares of Re 1 each, fully paid up.
Tata Investment Corporation is a non-banking financial company, primarily involved in investing in long-term investments such as equity shares and equity-related securities.
In Q1 June 2025, the company's profit after tax (PAT) rose 11.62% year-on-year to Rs 146.30 crore, while revenue grew 2.11% YoY to Rs 145.46 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app