Apollo Tyres Ltd gains for fifth session

Apollo Tyres Ltd is quoting at Rs 513.5, up 0.94% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 34.34% in last one year as compared to a 28.42% gain in NIFTY and a 62.99% gain in the Nifty Auto. Apollo Tyres Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 513.5, up 0.94% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.05% on the day, quoting at 25185.05. The Sensex is at 82289.75, down 0.08%. Apollo Tyres Ltd has dropped around 0.36% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Apollo Tyres Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 5.83% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25934.25, up 0.06% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 20.34 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 511.55, up 0.87% on the day. Apollo Tyres Ltd is up 34.34% in last one year as compared to a 28.42% gain in NIFTY and a 62.99% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 28.97 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News