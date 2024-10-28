SBI Global Factors standalone net profit declines 22.95% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.41% to Rs 51.40 crore

Net profit of SBI Global Factors declined 22.95% to Rs 12.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 17.41% to Rs 51.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 43.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.51.4043.7874.2468.1613.5714.7612.6713.8112.1515.77

Powered by Capital Market - Live News