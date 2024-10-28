Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

SBI Global Factors standalone net profit declines 22.95% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 17.41% to Rs 51.40 crore

Net profit of SBI Global Factors declined 22.95% to Rs 12.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 17.41% to Rs 51.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 43.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales51.4043.78 17 OPM %74.2468.16 -PBDT13.5714.76 -8 PBT12.6713.81 -8 NP12.1515.77 -23

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

