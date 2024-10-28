Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Vastu Housing Finance Corporation standalone net profit declines 6.49% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 19.00% to Rs 272.08 crore

Net profit of Vastu Housing Finance Corporation declined 6.49% to Rs 68.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 73.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 19.00% to Rs 272.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 228.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales272.08228.64 19 OPM %68.0975.95 -PBDT89.8695.00 -5 PBT86.3692.13 -6 NP68.7073.47 -6

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

