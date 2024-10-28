Shriram Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 36.87% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.81% to Rs 458.74 crore

Net profit of Shriram Housing Finance rose 36.87% to Rs 66.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 48.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 34.81% to Rs 458.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 340.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.458.74340.2972.4471.7791.9668.5784.0563.9766.0048.22

