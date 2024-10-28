Shriram Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 36.87% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.81% to Rs 458.74 croreNet profit of Shriram Housing Finance rose 36.87% to Rs 66.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 48.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 34.81% to Rs 458.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 340.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales458.74340.29 35 OPM %72.4471.77 -PBDT91.9668.57 34 PBT84.0563.97 31 NP66.0048.22 37
