SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd up for third consecutive session

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1729.75, up 1.37% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 29.63% in last one year as compared to a 24.6% jump in NIFTY and a 15.73% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index. SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1729.75, up 1.37% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.97% on the day, quoting at 24351.65. The Sensex is at 79644.71, up 0.96%. SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd has gained around 10.97% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.45% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22838.4, up 0.8% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.66 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.1 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1727.6, up 1.04% on the day. SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is up 29.63% in last one year as compared to a 24.6% jump in NIFTY and a 15.73% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 84.08 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News