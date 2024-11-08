SBI PAT climbs 28% YoY to Rs 18,331 crore in Q2 FY25

The largest PSU bank's standalone net profit rose 27.92% to Rs 18,331.44 crore on 15.13% increase in total income to Rs 129,141.11 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax in second quarter of FY25 stood at Rs 24,788.01 crore, registering a growth of 28.43% on YoY basis.

Net interest income rose 5.37% YoY to Rs 41,620 crore in September 2024 quarter. Net interest margin (domestic) reduced by 16 bps to 3.27% in Q2 FY25 as against 3.43% in Q2 FY24.

Operating profit climbed 50.87% to Rs 29,294 crore in Q2 of FY25 as compared with Rs 19,417 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

Total deposits grew 9.13% to Rs 51,17,285 crore as on 30 September 2024 as against Rs 46,89,218 crore as on 30 September 2023, out of which CASA Deposit grew by 4.24% YoY. CASA ratio slipped 185 bps to 40.03% as on September 2024.

The bank's return on assets (ROA) for the quarter stood at 1.17% as against 1.01% in Q2 FY24.

Provision coverage ratio (PCR) improved by 21 bps YoY to 75.66%. PCR (including AUCA) stood at 92.21%, up 28 bps YoY.

More From This Section

The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) slipped to Rs 83,369.23 crore as on 30 September 2024 as against Rs 86,974.08 crore as on 30 September 2023.

The ratio of gross NPAs to gross advances stood at 2.13% as on September 2024 as against 2.55% as on September 2023.

The ratio of net NPAs to net advances stood at 0.53% as on 30 September 2024 as against 0.64% as on 30 September 2023.

The bank's credit growth stood at 14.93% YoY with domestic advances growing at 15.55% YoY and foreign offices' advances rose by 11.56% YoY.

Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) as at the end of Q2 FY25 reduced by 52 bps YoY and stands at 13.76%, slippage ratio was at 0.51%, up by 5 bps YoY while credit cost rose 16 bps to 0.38%.

State Bank of India (SBI) is an Indian multinational, public sector banking and financial services statutory body. As of 30 September 2024, the Government of India held 57.51% stake in the bank.

The scrip declined 2.24% to currently trade at Rs 840 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News