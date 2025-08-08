Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SBI Q1 PAT rises 12.48% YoY to Rs 19,160 crore

SBI Q1 PAT rises 12.48% YoY to Rs 19,160 crore

Image
Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

State Bank of India (SBI) reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 19,160 crore for Q1 FY26, up 12.48% from Q1 FY25 and 2.78% higher sequentially.

Net interest income came in at Rs 41,072 crore, marginally lower by 0.13% YoY and down 3.98% QoQ.

The banks net interest margin (NIM) for the whole bank stood at 2.90% in Q1 FY26, down 10 basis points sequentially and 32 basis points YoY. Domestic NIM came in at 3.02%, down 13 bps QoQ and 33 bps YoY.

Non-interest income surged 55.4% YoY to Rs 17,346 crore but declined 28.35% from the March quarter. Operating income rose 11.73% YoY to Rs 58,418 crore, though it slipped 12.79% QoQ.

Operating profit grew 15.49% YoY to Rs 30,544 crore but fell 2.37% sequentially. Provisions rose to Rs 11,384 crore, up 20.93% YoY but down 9.96% QoQ.

Whole bank deposits grew by 11.66% YoY. CASA deposit grew by 8.05% YoY. CASA ratio stood at 39.36% as on June 2025 compared with 39.97% in March 2025 and 40.70% in June 2024.

Cost-to-income ratio improved to 47.71% from 53.29% in Q4 FY25 and 49.42% a year ago. Cost to assets stood at 1.66%, down from 2.15% in the preceding quarter and 1.67% in the same quarter last year.

SBIs asset quality remained largely stable in Q1 FY26, with gross non-performing assets (GNPA) at 1.83%, marginally higher than 1.82% in Q4 FY25 but lower than 2.21% in Q1 FY25. Net NPA was steady at 0.47%, unchanged sequentially and down from 0.57% a year earlier.

Provision coverage ratio (PCR) with Advances Under Collection Accounts (AUCA) stood at 91.71% versus 92.08% in the preceding quarter and 91.76% a year ago, while PCR without AUCA was at 74.49% compared to 74.42% in Q4 FY25 and 74.41% in Q1 FY25.

Slippage ratio rose to 0.75% from 0.42% in Q4 FY25 but was lower than 0.84% in Q1 FY25. Credit cost came in at 0.47%, up from 0.39% sequentially, but almost flat compared to 0.48% in Q1 FY25.

Following the result, the SBI stock rose 0.17% to Rs 806.65 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Highway Infrastructure IPO ends with 300.61x subscription

Infibeam Avenues consolidated net profit declines 12.31% in the June 2025 quarter

Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) consolidated net profit declines 14.92% in the June 2025 quarter

Prithvi Exchange (India) consolidated net profit declines 74.25% in the June 2025 quarter

Sequent Scientific consolidated net profit rises 119.82% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 2:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story