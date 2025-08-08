Infibeam Avenues consolidated net profit declines 12.31% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 71.83% to Rs 1280.21 crore

Net profit of Infibeam Avenues declined 12.31% to Rs 61.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 69.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 71.83% to Rs 1280.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 745.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

