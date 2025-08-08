Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) consolidated net profit declines 14.92% in the June 2025 quarter

Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) consolidated net profit declines 14.92% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 2:06 PM IST
Sales decline 9.23% to Rs 902.96 crore

Net profit of Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) declined 14.92% to Rs 26.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 30.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 9.23% to Rs 902.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 994.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales902.96994.82 -9 OPM %5.096.06 -PBDT39.0452.38 -25 PBT31.7846.02 -31 NP26.2330.83 -15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 1:54 PM IST

