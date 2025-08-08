Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) consolidated net profit declines 14.92% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.23% to Rs 902.96 crore

Net profit of Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) declined 14.92% to Rs 26.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 30.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 9.23% to Rs 902.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 994.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.902.96994.825.096.0639.0452.3831.7846.0226.2330.83

