Sequent Scientific consolidated net profit rises 119.82% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.12% to Rs 441.42 crore

Net profit of Sequent Scientific rose 119.82% to Rs 14.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 13.12% to Rs 441.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 390.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.441.42390.2111.8210.7541.9028.2526.7712.0014.316.51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News